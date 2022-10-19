Woman pleads guilty in connection to 2009 Lexington homicide of Charlie Sowers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has pleaded guilty in a Lexington homicide case that had gone cold for more than a decade.

In October 2020, investigators arrested Rachel Martin in connection to the 2009 murder of Charlie Sowers. On May 27, 2009, Somers was found in his home on Augusta Drive suffering from a head injury. The 71-year-old later died at a hospital and his cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma. Sowers owned "Charlie's Bar" on Bryan Station Road.

At the time of her arrest, Martin was charged with complicity to commit Murder, tampering with physical evidence, and persistent felony offender (2nd Degree).

Two years later, on Wednesday, October 19, Fayette Circuit Judge Jeffrey Taylor accepted a guilty plea from Martin. The details of the plea agreement were not readily available.

Martin's sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 13 at noon.