LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has been taken to the hospital after getting shot in Lexington.

Police responded just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to Georgetown Road, near Iron Works Pike, for a report of a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she's expected to survive.

There is no suspect information at this time. This incident remains under investigation.