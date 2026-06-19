Woodford County man indicted on 4 counts of child sexual abuse charges

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 41-year-old Woodford County man was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of child sexual abuse charges on June 10.

According to the indictment, Aaron Cocke was indicted for first-degree rape- victim less than 12 years of age, first-degree sodomy- victim less than 12 years of age, first-degree sexual abuse- victim under 12 years of age, and first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.

The indictment details that the abuse occurred from Jan. 1, 2014, to Oct. 28, 2017.

Cocke is booked in the Woodford County Detention Center.