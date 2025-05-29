Critical missing alert issued for mother and her 2 kids in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — On Thursday, the Covington Police Department issued a "critical missing alert" for a mother and her two kids, who may possibly be in Lexington.

The department detailed that police need the communities help in finding 29-year-old Brittany Becker and her 4-year-old and 6-year-old kids, reportedly last seen on Wednesday.

Police reported that they may be in a 2017 Chevy Cruze with Kentucky plates.

The department asked the community to call 911 if you see them. Tips can also be submitted by calling 859-292-2234 or 513-352-3040.