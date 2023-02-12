Crossroads church holds 21st Super Bowl of Preaching

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crossroads Church held their 21st annual Super Bowl of Preaching service Sunday.

Over two decades ago church officials took on the challenge of getting more people to come to service on Super Bowl Sunday.

So, they started the tradition that's exploded with popularity over the years.

"We put all four of our teaching pastors in a teaching competition. Each of them gets a short time to preach. Each of them gets a referee. We are throwing flags and keeping score and having just a really good time," explained pastor John Gillespie.

In 2023, the tradition drew thousands from all over Kentucky.

"We live in a divided time of so much anxiety and fear and it is just so good to come and hear a positive message in a positive place and feel loved and cared for," said member Griff Ray.

Thanks to this set up, what was once one of the least attended services is now one of the most popular events of the year.

"Your invited here and we want you to come explore exactly what god might have for you," said Gillespie.

A soulful showdown before the big showdown.