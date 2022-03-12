'Crunchy slush': Lexington crews plow snow, salt roadways as temps fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington crews from the city's Division of Streets and Roads spent the overnight hours plowing and salting roadways and will continue to clear city streets Saturday morning.

The city says crews worked most primary and major connecting streets by 5:30 a.m. They also say they worked to provide access to major office areas and business areas such as grocery stores and service stations.

Deputy Streets and Road Director Scott Garthee described road conditions in many areas as a "crunchy slush." Garthee said crews were in the process of returning to the downtown area Saturday morning as snow that had melted after being treated earlier was beginning to freeze as the temperature continued to fall.

Garthee said they still need to work on several streets, including major collector streets and local streets within residential areas that give people access to the main roads.

Lexington police reported handling 2 injury collisions and 10 non-injury collisions between midnight and 6 a.m. Northbound Interstate 75 was shut down near the Athens-Boonesboro Road exit after a semi jackknifed.

The city's E-waste facility on Versailles Road will be closed on Saturday.

The Office of Homelessness has activated its emergency weather response plan until Sunday morning. The plan includes expanded shelter services and free transportation to shelters. All emergency shelters will be expanding space and accommodating those who may have been restricted in the past. For a list of all available shelters and transportation services, as well as other resources, visit uwbg211.org. If you see someone who may need shelter, call the Lexington Police Dept. non-emergency number at (859) 258-3600.

In addition to Streets and Roads crews, the snow removal effort is being handled by city employees from Environmental Services, Parks, Waste Management, Water Quality, Code Enforcement, and an outside contractor.