Cryptocurrency entrepreneur who bought banana art for $6.2 million eats the fruit in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A cryptocurrency entrepreneur who had bought a piece of conceptual art consisting of a simple banana, duct-taped to a wall, for $6.2 million last week ate the fruit in Hong Kong on Friday.

Justin Sun peeled off the duct tape and enjoyed the banana in a press conference held in one of the city’s priciest hotels.

“Comedian,” by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was a phenomenon when it debuted in 2019 at Art Basel Miami Beach, as festivalgoers tried to make out whether the single yellow piece of fruit affixed to a white wall with silver duct tape was a joke or cheeky commentary on questionable standards among art collectors.

