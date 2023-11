ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — After investigating the Rockcastle County train derailment, CSX has determined that a failed wheel bearing on one of the cars caused the wreckage.

According to CSX, the cleanup of all 16 railcars was finished around 3:30 p.m. on November 25.

CSX crews removed all the released products and replaced the impacted area with clean soil.