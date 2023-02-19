Watch Now
Curls and college: new vending machine provides Black hair care products to students

Berea hair care vending machine
LEX 18
Posted at 10:24 PM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 22:25:12-05

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — One hair salon owner is helping Black students have better access to hair care products on campus.

Melanie day is the owner of You've Got Curls Hair Loss Center in Lexington.

She noticed her young clients were having trouble taking care of their hair while they were at school, so she teamed up with Berea College to come up with a solution.

Her company installed a vending machine that sells products specifically for curly and textured hair on campus.

"The main focus is your school...but imagine you have a hair emergency," Day explained.

The first of its kind in the state of Kentucky, each item is priced at $15 or less.

"Yes, we could get our products on Amazon, yes we could have someone drive us to Walmart, but being able to drive to BCC it is very affordable and convenient," said sophomore Allison Hudson.

"There are gels and leave-in conditioner. It's nicer than I expected, I really like it," said another student.

A small step for the curls and a big step for inclusion.

Day plans to place more vending machines on other college campuses in the state.

