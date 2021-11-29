Cyber Monday: Shopping tips and reminders

(LEX 18) — Cyber Monday is Monday, November 29, 2021.

The holiday started more than 15 years ago when people began shopping online from their work computers. The day has grown into the biggest online shopping day of the year.

Between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates there will be nearly two million more shoppers than last year—and each shopper is expected to spend about $1,000.

The Better Business Bureau says there are a few things you can do to protect your money and personal information while you shop online.

Shop only from trustworthy retailers with secure websites, keep your anti-virus software up to date, and price check an item before you buy.

If possible, use a credit card instead of a debit card because credit cards offer more protection against any shady charges.

This year, consumer experts believe supply chain issues may actually encourage more people to shop in brick and mortar stores instead of online. That could be because of shipping issues with some online orders last Christmas. Still, online shopping is expected to increase to three billion dollars in sales this year.

A survey from the NRF finds many shoppers started holiday shopping early this year, citing concerns about supply chain issues, inventory, and high demand.