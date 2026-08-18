Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning on New Circle Road, according to Lexington police.

The crash happened around 5:36 a.m. near the intersection of New Circle Road and Life Lane. Police said a vehicle struck a bicyclist, who was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

The inner loop of New Circle Road between Palumbo Drive and Life Lane was closed as officers investigated the crash.

Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

No additional information about the cyclist or the driver has been released.