Cynthiana man makes benches honoring Deputy Conley

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you drive through downtown Cynthiana, not all benches look the same.

Some are a standard color, but others have a bit more color and purpose.

"There's an American flag for the veterans, there's a 9/11 bench," said resident Bobby Tucker.

These specific benches honor veterans and pay respects to those who died in the September 11th attacks. Tucker is the man behind these benches.

"It's easier to express my feelings through the bench," he said. "It's pretty cool to see my work sitting around town. It's cool when you see people sitting on them that they're actually using them."

Not all benches are made for sitting. Some are for admiring and honoring.

"I didn't want to make the bench for him," Tucker said of his friend Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley. "But I did. I was scared I couldn't make it right. Because I knew him personally."

Tucker made one for the Scott County Sheriff's Office and another for Deputy Conley's family.

"Just like everybody else says, he's a hero," Tucker said. "He'd do anything for anybody."

Tucker says Deputy Conley had wanted him to build a bench. This is not the one Tucker wanted to make, but he hopes it'll give the community and the family a way to remember, honor and cherish his life and heroism.

