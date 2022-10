LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dan + Shay, along with special guests Nate Smith and Megan Moroney, are performing at Lexington Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 26.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, October 10.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, October 6.

Find more information at lexingtonoperahouse.com.