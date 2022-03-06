DanceBlue tradition returns to raise money for Kentucky Children's Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Classic UK tradition is back this year, and they'll be dancing the night away for a good cause.

DanceBlue is the annual 24-hour dance marathon that raises money for the DanceBlue KCH Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic at Kentucky Children's Hospital.

It marks the end of the fundraising year for the group.

Participants have to stay awake and on their feet for a full day.

We spoke to a recent UK graduate about what it takes to make it through the event.

"Just remembering what you're doing it for. Everybody who's on the floor knows that they didn't just raise money for a fun event this weekend; they raised it for a kid, for a family, for someone who needs it. For people down the street at the hospital fighting for their lives, you know? That's what we stand for, for 24 hours. It's bigger than you as the individual dancer. It's for a great cause. So as long as you keep that in the back of your mind you can't go wrong," said Bobby Wilking, UK Class of 2019.

DanceBlue wraps up Sunday night at 8:00.