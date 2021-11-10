Daniel Boone National Forest waiving fees on Thursday for Veterans Day

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — The Daniel Boone National Forest is waiving fees at its recreation sites in honor of Veterans Day.

The agency said in a statement that the fee waiver on Thursday applies to all forest-operated recreation sites. There will be no fees for day use areas including boat ramps at Cave Run Lake and Laurel River Lake, as well as some shooting ranges, campgrounds and trails.

Daniel Boone National Forest Recreation Officer Deb Schoenberg says while the day is free for everyone, officials offer a special invitation for veterans and their families to visit the area.