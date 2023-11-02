Danville community remembers local sports icon

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Danville community is mourning the loss of a local sports icon.

Marty Warren was a sports writer and called high school sports on the radio for several years.

Not often wanting to be in the spotlight, those who worked with him say very simply, the world needs more people like Warren.

"He was just very fair in his storytelling. I think that's what everybody really liked about Marty," said Larry Vaught, who had known Warren since the 70s.

Many consider him an icon and a legend. Those are the words that describe Warren, who loved being around youth sports and contributing any way he could.

"All the home announcing," said Joe Mathis, who did play-by-play with Warren. "He was the color commentator, stat guy and he spent a lot of hours in the press box here."

"If I remember correctly, Marty joined us for the '76 football season. That's when I got him started," Vaught said.

Both also mentioned Warren as an incredible statistician.

"I never knew how he was able to keep up with them so well, but he was the best stat keeper I was ever around," Vaught said.

"He could do it by hand in his head," said Mathis.

"He wrote his stories on legal pad -- by pencil," Vaught said.

"Marty -- pen, paper, adding it up," Mathis said.

When you add that all up, it equals pure passion.

"He didn't want anything in return for it," Vaught said. "He just liked being out there and being able to share stories and be able to get kids some recognition."

