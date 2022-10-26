Danville heads towards historic election

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Known as "The City of Firsts," Danville is hitting another milestone.

This election, the city will have its first Black mayor.

Professor J.H. Atkins and James Hunn will face off in November.

Both want to focus on filling jobs in the area and improving the city's homeless population.

But Hunn feels his 27-year military career will allow him to better serve the people.

Meanwhile, Atkins, who served six terms on the city commission, thinks his experience will prevail.

"They know what I stand for. They know that I'm going to seek as much input and community involvement in all the cast. My vote is based on that input," said Atkins.

"And I just believe that there's a better way of leaders actually leading by example and growing a team together in the city, in the county to make it better for all of our citizens," said Hunn.

Both tell LEX 18 it's not about being the first Black mayor. It's about being the best mayor.