Danville Police Department searching for missing person

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Danville Police Department received a BOLO for Avery Spicer around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Spicer is a 32-year-old biracial male with a beard and was last seen on video wearing a light green reflective shirt and blue jeans.

When last seen, Spicer was in his girlfriend, Kayla Jones' car on Shannon Way off the Danville Bypass just past Cattleman’s Steak House.

Officers were able to view videos from local businesses of Spicer walking towards the pond in the area.

After an initial search of the area with the help of Danville Fire, and Boyle County Sheriff which resulted in no contact with Spicer, members of the county rescue team were contacted search the water.

Danville PD said as of 9:30 p.m., Spicer had not been located.

Rescue and search crews will be back out in the area first thing in the morning to continue search efforts.

Anyone with any information on Avery Spicer’s location is urged to contact the Danville Dispatch Center at 859-238-1220.

