Danville police officer dies following battle with cancer

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officer Aaron Sparks with the Danville Police Department died on Friday following a battle with cancer.

According to the department on Facebook, Sparks was a veteran of the US Army and had spent eight years with the Danville Police Department. He died on Friday morning surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officers.

The post says that Sparks will be escorted back to his home in Danville by emergency responders on Friday. Friends, family, and co-workers of Sparks are welcome to show their support for the escort.