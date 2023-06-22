Watch Now
Danville senior living community honors 'The Longest Day' for Alzheimer's awareness

LEX 18
Posted at 10:10 PM, Jun 21, 2023
DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18 — Wednesday is the Summer Solstice, which is also the longest day of the year.

It's also a time to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease nationwide.

"The first ever and it was a smash hit," said Lindsey Foster, executive director at Walker's Trail Senior Living in Danville.

It's not the first Summer Solstice, but it's the first ever trail games.

"The residents kind of wanted it," Foster said. "They like to be more active, have experiences."

Foster says this was a collaborative effort between the residents and the entire staff. The Longest Day is a time to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than six million Americans live with the disease.

"Being a senior living facility, we have residents that are affected by Alzheimer's," Foster said.

The Alzheimer's Association estimates 75,000 Kentuckians lived with the disease in 2020. It's estimating about 85,000 will live with it by 2025.

Foster says funds raised as part of the trail games will go to support the Alzheimer's Association.

