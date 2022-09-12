'Days of Our Lives' to stream exclusively on NBC's Peacock service beginning Sep. 12

New and past episodes of "Days of Our Lives" are headed to NBC's streaming service Peacock, beginning Monday, September 12.

Peacock will become the exclusive home of "Days of Our Lives," allowing viewers to access and stream all episodes in one place.

New episodes are available at 6 a.m. ET weekdays. Past 100 episodes available on a rolling basis.

NBC will replace "Days of Our Lives" with a new one-hour news program, "NBC News Daily." The show will air in the drama's former network time slot.

NBC News Daily is an hour-long program anchored by NBC News' Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen, and Morgan Radford. The new show will also be streamed on NBC News NOW and Peacock. It will debut on Sep. 12 across NBC stations.

To watch "Days of Our Lives" beginning Sep. 12, a monthly fee is required with Peacock. Peacock has three payment tiers: free, $4.99 a month for “Premium,” and $9.99 a month for “Premium Plus.” “Days of Our Lives” will only be available to those paying $4.99 per month or more – Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers,” Lazarus said.