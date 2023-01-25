Dayton, Kentucky temporarily changes name to 'Who Deyton' to honor Bengals' run

WHO DEYTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the time being, a Northern Kentucky town has temporarily changed its name.

For the second consecutive year, the town of Dayton — just outside of Cincinnati — has changed its name to 'Who Deyton' in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals playoff run.

Local businesses have begun decorating with 'Who Dey' banners, postcards, and even t-shirts. One business owner admits last year it was about seeing how long the run would last, but this year the hope is strong that the Bengals will deliver a Super Bowl win.

"Everyone reserves their seats a week in advance and if you don't, you get turned away at the door because there's not enough room," said Tim Hall, who owns Hometown Heroes Sports Café.

The restaurant is reservation-only during Bengals playoff games. If someone doesn't have a reservation, there's a chance they'll be turned away at the door because all of the seating is occupied.

Still, though, diehard fans on the Kentucky side of the river are just as hopeful and optimistic for what's to come.