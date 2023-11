WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Whitley County Sheriff's Office reports that Kentucky Highway 92 E near Whitley East Elementary School will be closed for several hours due to a deadly two-vehicle collision.

According to officials, the crash involved a commercial vehicle, and Kentucky State Police commercial vehicle enforcement is on the scene to reconstruct the collision.

Officials say there is no estimate on how long the road will be closed, and drivers are urged to use an alternate route.