Deadly crash causes road closure on Winchester Road at Haley Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials reported that one person is dead following a single vehicle collision on Winchester Road on Tuesday morning, while outbound Winchester Road at Haley Road is currently closed.

According to officials, at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called the 5700 block of Winchester Road near Combs Ferry Road on a crash with injuries.

The driver of the vehicle died from his injuries, officials reported.

Further, due to the deadly crash, outbound Winchester Road at Haley Road is closed as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

This is an ongoing investigation.