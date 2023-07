LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A deadly crash in Lexington overnight left part of Richmond Road closed as police investigate.

According to police, just before 3:00 a.m. Friday, they received a report of an injury accident.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police tell LEX 18 that Richmond Road was closed at New Circle for several hours but is now open.

The collision reconstruction unit is on the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.