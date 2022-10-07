Deadly poultry virus found in Fayette County backyard flock

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A case of avian influenza has been found in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County.

The United States Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.

The state had two earlier cases of the virus in February when birds from commercial poultry operations tested positive for the virus in Fulton and Webster County. Although, the most recent case is not linked to the incident in February.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza is known to be deadly for domesticated chickens and turkeys. The virus is carried by flying birds such as, ducks, geese and shorebirds.

Avian influenza has not presented a food safety risk and there is no risk to the food supply.

Birds and eggs from the infected flocks will not enter in the food system. Officials have quarantined the affected area and will monitor any further detections.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture began investigating after being notified by the University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostic Lab of a bird testing positive for Avian Influenza.

State officials are working to contain the virus and are asking Kentucky bird owners to report any usual bird deaths to state officials at 1 (866) 536-7593.