Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, authorities investigating

Posted at 2:25 PM, Mar 01, 2023
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY. (LEX 18) — A death investigation is underway in Whitley County after a body was found near the Kentucky and Tennessee state line on Wednesday.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff's Office, they received a call from Jellico Police Department for a potential body found in Elk Creek behind the Save-A-Lot on US 25 west.

After arriving on the scene, officers found the victim in a body of water.

Whitley County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

