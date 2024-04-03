Watch Now
Death investigation underway after 3 people found dead in Brownsville home

police
Posted at 6:21 PM, Apr 03, 2024
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people were found dead inside a Brownsville, Kentucky, home on Tuesday, according to the Kentucky State Police.

According to a release, the KSP was called by the Brownsville Police Department to assist with a "suspicious death" at a home located on Carder Street.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found 56-year-old Harold K. Hendrick from Oakland, 44-year-old Carrie H. Canady from Bowling Green, and 37-year-old William D. Payne dead inside the home.

No other information has been released at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

