BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Coroner reports that a death investigation is underway after a body was found.

The coroner says the body was found on Charlie Abney Road in the Big Hill area of Madison County. The body is being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

There is no word yet if any foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.