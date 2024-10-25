Death investigation underway after body found near vehicle in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after they say a body was found near a vehicle on Lisle Road on Friday.

According to officials, deputies responded to the area for a vehicle off the roadway that "appeared to have been in a collision."

When they arrived on the scene, officials said they found a "body outside of the vehicle."

Officials report that the scene is still active and being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.