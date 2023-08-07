Death investigation underway after man, woman found dead in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A death investigation is underway in Jackson County after a man and woman were found dead near their home.

The coroner has identified the man as Randy Baker, 53 years old, and the woman as Tammy Baker, 44 years old, both of McKee, KY.

Kentucky State Police received a call from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office about a deceased female who had been located outside of a residence on Cave Springs Road.

KSP says an initial investigation revealed a husband and wife sustained fatal gunshot injuries near their home.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.

The ongoing investigation alleges Tammy Baker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and KSP is not actively searching for any suspects at the time.

KSP troopers, detectives, and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office responded to the area to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing.