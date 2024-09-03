Watch Now
Death investigation underway after police find man dead in field near his home in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Russell County Coroner's Office released information on a death investigation after police found a dead man in a field near his home in Russell County on Sunday night.

According to the coroner's office, on Sunday at around 8:15 p.m., the coroner's office was called to a home on North Highway 127, where the Russell County Sheriff's Office had found a man dead in a field near his home.

The dead man was identified by authorities as the owner of the nearby home, Walter "Emery" Thomas.

The office reported that a cause of death is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

