Death investigation underway in Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Law enforcement are investigating after a body was found in Garrard County Saturday night.

According to the Garrard County Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered just before 5 p.m. on a property located Burdette Knob Road in Northern Garrard County.

Based on the initial investigation found a property owner was checking a remote area of their property when the body was found.

In the official post on Facebook, Garrard County Coroner Shane Young said the body was removed and taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for Identification.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information to help this case is encouraged to contact the Garrard County Sheriff's Office (859-792-3591).