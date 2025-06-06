Death investigation underway in Pike County after body found in creek, KSP reports

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reports that a death investigation is underway in Pike County after a body was found in a creek near Big Branch Road on June 4.

KSP says that the individual was identified as 48-year-old Adam Stanley of Haysi, West Virginia, who had previously been reported missing to law enforcement in West Virginia.

Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner's Office, according to KSP.

KSP says his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, and his cause of death is under investigation.