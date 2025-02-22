Death investigation underway in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — State and county law enforcement are investigating after a reported shooting in Rowan County early Saturday morning.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at a home on Oak Grove Road just after 12:30 a.m.

When first responders got on scene, a 28-year-old man was found dead.

The man has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for autopsy.

There is no information on any suspects at this time nor has the identity of the man killed been released.

