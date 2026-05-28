Death investigation underway in Rowan County after man found dead in vehicle on I-64

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A death investigation is underway in Rowan County after the coroner's office says a man was found dead in a vehicle on I-64 early Thursday morning.

According to the Rowan County Coroner's Office, a welfare check was requested on Thursday around 5:00 a.m. on a person sitting on the shoulder of I-64 westbound near the Farmers Sharkey exit.

The coroner's office says that the sheriff's office was dispatched to the area, where they found a man unresponsive in a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office, and the death is under investigation.