LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Local leaders held a press conference Sunday to give updates on the deadly shooting on Thursday night in Floyd County.

We’re in Prestonsburg today, as local leaders address the mass shooting of police officers Thursday night. Sheriff John Hunt said EPO was served to suspect (Lance Storz) after police got tip that Storz may have been holding wife against her will (1/2) @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/VkJMYC8GeF — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) July 3, 2022

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said an emergency protective order (EPO) was served to suspect Lance Storz after interviewing his wife.

Sheriff Hunt said some of the allegations Storz’s wife levied against Storz were rape and holding her against her will. She told them he had firearms. Deputies went for a welfare check at Storz home Thursday afternoon. They also did a second one Thursday night.

When the department arrived at Storz’s house, Hunt said a deputy noticed Storz looking at them through a window. According to Hunt, Storz had opened the door “like he was waiting on them.” Hunt also confirmed Storz had high-caliber weapons and wore a body armor vest at the time of the shooting.

When asked, Floyd County attorney Keith Bartley said he doesn’t have authority to decide if the death penalty would be pursued against Storz, but he said, “Death isn’t good enough for that son of a b****.”

Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer and Canine Handler Jacob Chaffins, and K-9 Drago have died in the Thursday night shooting. A full investigation is still ongoing.