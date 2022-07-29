Death toll rises from Eastern Kentucky flooding, 19 confirmed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 crews have confirmed three deaths in Breathitt County with the coroner. This now brings the death toll in Kentucky to at least 19.

According to Governor Andy Beshear's office, the deaths include an 81-year-old woman from Perry County, 11 people in Knott County including two children, two people in Letcher, and two people in Clay county.

In his press conference earlier this afternoon, Beshear also mentioned four other children. "I have received notice that we've located the bodies of those four children. Mentioned in the Herald-Leader story today and I know we'll be contacting those parents. Means we've got at least six dead children, and it's hard. It's even harder for those families and those communities," he said.

As of now, those have not been confirmed and have not added to the death toll.