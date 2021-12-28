Watch
December 31 is the last day to change party registration ahead of May primary election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says Kentuckians who wish to update their political party affiliation must do so by December 31, in order to be eligible to vote in the May 17, 2022, primary election.

“If you are currently a registered voter and want to vote in a political party’s primary election next May, by law you must be registered to vote in that party by this Friday, December 31,” said Adams. “Anyone wishing to update party affiliation, or any other voter information, can visit sos.ky.gov, click on ‘Elections’ and select ‘Register to Vote’.”

Click here to update your party registration.

