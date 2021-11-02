Decision 2021: Special Election Day is November 2 for some Kentuckians

(LEX 18) — Today is Election Day for some Kentuckians.

There are three special elections happening to fill vacant seats in the state legislature.

One of those is the 22nd Senate District seat, which includes Jessamine, Mercer, Garrard, Washington, and part of Fayette counties. There are three candidates in the race: Democrat Helen Bukulmez, Republican Donald Douglas, and independent Sindicat "Sid" Dunn.

LEX 18

Voters will also decide between three candidates on the 51st House District seat: Democrat Edwin Rogers, Republican Michael Pollock, and independent Timothy Shafer.

LEX 18

In the 89th House District seat, there are two candidates on the ballot: Democrat Maetinee Suramek and Republican Timmy Truett.

LEX 18

Today is also the first time Kentucky rolls out new permanent voting reforms, which allowed three days of early voting. Early voting numbers have not been huge this year, but that doesn't necessarily mean much since the only voting happening today is to fill empty seats in the state legislature.

In Jessamine County, 668 people voted early in-person. That number is not as high as the year before when 9,000 people voted early, but election experts say the true test of Kentucky's voting reforms will happen next year when everyone votes.

The secretary of state stands behind the changes.

"We modernized it to reflect people's busy lives. We've got a chance now to implement it. I'm really proud of that," said Michael Adams.

In Washington County, the clerk says 500 people voted early in-person, which is a little more than five-percent of the county's eligible voters.

As for Fayette County, with 7,500 people eligible to vote in this special election, only nine people voted early.

For those who are voting today, polls opened at 6 a.m. local time.