12 Kentucky counties to undergo post-election audits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, the Attorney General's Office randomly selected 12 counties that will undergo an election audit.

The 12 counties are: Boyd, Boyle, Bracken, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Harrison, Hopkins, Madison, Nelson, Owsley, and Trigg Counties.

The audit is part of the normal post-election process. Kentucky law requires at least 12 counties to be audited after each primary and general election.

“This process helps ensure election integrity and transparency in the Commonwealth,” said Assistant Deputy Attorney General Amy Burke. “Our Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) conducts these important inquiries, and we have tremendous confidence in our team and their work.”

"Most of the time - what it does is restore confidence or reinforces confidence," said Greg Wolf of the Department of Criminal Investigations. "Most of these clerks are doing an excellent job. Most of the time, our report is everything is good."

After completing independent investigations in each of the 12 counties, the Attorney General’s Office will present its findings to grand juries and chief circuit judges in each selected county.

The results will then be made public.

