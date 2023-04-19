Watch Now
NewsDecision 2023

Actions

Beshear campaign raises millions for reelection, Craft campaign raises more

Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Piper Blackburn/AP
(AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Posted at 8:44 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 08:44:41-04

(LEX 18) — A lot of money goes into running a campaign trail for Kentucky governor but exactly how much money goes into it?

Kentucky's primary election is less than a month away and candidates running for governor had until Tuesday to file their campaign finance reports.

On the GOP side of Kentucky's governor race, there's a clear front-runner in terms of financial backing.

Kelly Craft has raised $7.2 million on her campaign, according to totals through the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. The report lists $7 million was loaned by Craft herself.

Since she has entered the race, Craft has raised $8.5 million. Her campaign indicates it has $437k cash on hand.

To put that number into perspective, Daniel Cameron and Ryan Quarles are the only other GOP candidates with more than a million dollars invested.

Cameron's campaign reports it raised $403K since the beginning of 2023 and has $593K cash on hand.

Quarles' campaign reports it has raised $272K so far this year. The group has $903K cash on hand.

On the other side of the ballot, Gov. Behsear has $1.4 million raised this year alone, with a total of $6.6 million for his full re-election campaign. The group reports it has $5.9 million of that cash on hand.

KREF numbers:

Daniel Cameron
This period: $403,520.28; Total: $1,370,904.08; Cash on hand: $593,457.61

Kelly Craft
This period: $7,264,005.77; Total: $8,563,232.77; Cash on hand: $437,916.96

Eric Deters
This period: $569,573.04; Total: $669,064.48; Cash on hand: $9,318.60

Mike Harmon
This period: $15,849.00; Total: $84,547.22; Cash on hand: $14,454.15

Alan Keck
This period: $106,876.56; Total: $311,716.52; Cash on hand: $54,139.20

Ryan Quarles
This period: $272,647.73; Total: $1,202,650.11; Cash on hand: $903,230.95

Kentucky's primary election is Tuesday, May 16.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!