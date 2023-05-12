Cameron on the road for 'Fight For the Commonwealth Tour' in final days before election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Daniel Cameron hit the road on his 'Fight For the Commonwealth Tour' in the final days of the primary election cycle.

At a stop in Frankfort on Friday, Cameron said he feels "cautiously optimistic" but confident about getting the Republican nomination for governor.

"We feel confident in our opportunity to win this thing and ultimately face Mr. Beshear in the fall," said Cameron.

He urged voters to make their primary decision based "not on ads, but on a record."

"And I've demonstrated over these last three years that I'm willing to do what's right, regardless of what the talking heads on CNN and MSNBC might say. Regardless of what folks might do - whether it be protest on our front lawn," added Cameron. "We will always stand - without fear or favor - for the laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and for the citizens of our state."

The public polls that have been done on the Republican primary race have Cameron in first place. He believes that position is why the Kelly Craft campaign and supporters have spent millions of dollars on attack ads.

"I've been the frontrunner and the way they think they can beat me is by attacking me," said Cameron.

Cameron also touts that he received the endorsement from former President Donald Trump over Craft, who worked under Trump as the United States Ambassador to Canada and the United Nations.

However, this week, a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation. So, has that changed Cameron's opinion on the endorsement?

"All I know is it was a civil case and I think they might be appealing it," said Cameron. "But look, at the end of the day, I'm focused on Kentucky, and I am ready to be the Republican nominee."

Cameron did specify that he still appreciates Trump's endorsement.

There have been rumblings about a potential Trump visit before Election Day. But is it just a rumor? Or a real possibility?

"We'll see what happens," said Cameron. "We'll see what happens."

