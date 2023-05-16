Daniel Cameron wins the GOP nomination in Kentucky governor's race, LEX 18 projects

(LEX 18) — Daniel Cameron has won the GOP nomination in Kentucky's race for governor, according to a projection by LEX 18.

Cameron, who currently serves as Kentucky's attorney general, was the projected favorite in the race, according to recent polling. He also received President Donald Trump's endorsement. Other GOP contenders included former U.S. Ambassador to the UN and Canada Kelly Craft, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, State Auditor Mike Harmon, and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.

Cameron will face Democrat Andy Beshear, who is running for re-election as governor.

The governor's race is one of many statewide races to watch in November. In the state's Attorney General election, both candidates who announced a run ran uncontested. Russell Coleman, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky will be the Republican candidate on the ballot in November, and Kentucky State Representative Pamela Stevenson will be the Democratic candidate.

Other statewide elections happening in Kentucky include the Secretary of State election. Incumbent Michael Adams won the GOP primary and will face Charles "Buddy" Wheatley, a former state representative who ran uncontested in the Democratic primary.

Former Kentucky House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell won the Republican nomination to be the state's next Agriculture Commissioner. He will face Democrat Sierra Enlow, who serves as an economic development consultant in the Louisville area. Current Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles was term-limited and ran for governor.

In Kentucky's State Auditor race, Allison Ball, who currently serves as state treasurer, won the GOP primary. Ball will face Kim Reeder, a tax attorney who ran uncontested in the Democratic primary.

Garrard County attorney Mark Metcalf won the GOP nomination in the State Treasurer race. He will face Democrat Michael Bowman who ran uncontested. This is Bowman's second Democratic nomination in the State Treasurer race. He faced incumbent Allison Ball in the 2019 general election but lost with less than 40% of the vote.