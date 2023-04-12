Getting to know the candidates for governor: Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles

(LEX 18) — Ryan Quarles describes his run for governor as a grassroots campaign.

On the campaign trail, he often speaks about his local-level endorsements and support. As the state's current agriculture commissioner, he says local support matters. That focus stems from his childhood, he explains.

"Like countless other Kentuckians, I grew up on a family farm just north of Lexington. A farm that we still operate today," said Quarles. "So, my childhood was spent working out in the fields."

Quarles is now asking voters "to give a Kentucky farm boy a chance" at becoming governor.

"I think we need somebody who has some common sense in their head and some dirt on their boots leading our state," Quarles said.

Quarles is one of 11 candidates in the Republican primary for governor this May. In late January, a public poll from Mason-Dixon had Quarles in third place among the GOP candidates.

The poll, which was conducted between January 18th and 23rd of this year, asked Republican voters who they would pick if the primary election were held today. 8% of voters polled chose Quarles. However, the poll also found that a significant number (28%) of GOP voters remain undecided.

But Quarles emphasizes that he's not focused on his competitors. But he does believe that he stands out among them.

"I'm focused on nobody's race but my own. They're my friends and they're going to be my friends after the May 16th primary as well," he said. "But here are a few things that distinguish me. Number one - I have 8 years of running the second-largest executive branch agency in Kentucky. Second only in size to the governor's office. We've done it scandal-free. We've cut the budget five times and we're doing more with less. I feel like if we can bring our track record from the Department of Ag to rest of state government, we're going to do some big things as governor of Kentucky."

Quarles also points out that his five years of service in the General Assembly will help him work with state lawmakers. He already stands in support of some of their more recent actions, such as gradually eliminating the personal income tax in Kentucky.

"I applaud the Kentucky General Assembly for taking this stair-step approach to eventually eliminating the income tax to zero - just like what Tennessee has done. And we've seen record-breaking economic success over the past several decades in Tennessee," said Quarles. "Other states who have eliminated the income tax have seen more competitiveness. And it also attracts more people to retire here as well."

But critics of Kentucky's new tax plan often point out that Kentucky is not like the other no-income tax states. They worry the plan will not work in the Commonwealth.

But Quarles believes no-income tax is the correct path forward.

"I think if you look at the states that have growth - it's because they have a tax structure that supports growth, that attracts businesses," said Quarles. "And I think that there's no secret - you hear this a lot, a lot of people are leaving states like California because of the tax system. So, why not let those folks come to Kentucky?"

Quarles argues Kentucky's new tax plan could also help the state's workforce problem. He believes his proposed solution, which focuses on the state's vocational and trade programs, benefits reform, and experts, can get more people into the workforce.

"On Day 1 in office, we're going to appoint a workforce development task force," said Quarles. "We know that we are in a critical stage right now. We rank almost at the bottom with the number of Kentuckians who are actually working. So, number one, we need to bring in experts - people a lot smarter than me - to help tackle this issue. Number two, we need benefits reform. We need to stop paying people to sit at home and watch Netflix. We've got to get them back into the system and also make sure that the benefits for those who need it are preserved."

"[Thirdly], we need to put a big push behind our vocational and trade school programs," added Quarles. "Once they realize they can make $100,000 a year being a welder, HVAC, plumber, or electrician - that becomes a really attractive place to work."

Quarles also supports the anti-abortion law lawmakers have passed in Kentucky. The ban does not include exceptions for rape or incest situations. And some critics argue those exceptions should be added in.

Quarles tells LEX 18 he supports the current law as it is written.

"I currently support the current law," said Quarles. "I'm pro-life and I'm endorsed by Kentucky Right to Life. But an area I think we need some changes on is our adoption and foster care system."

When asked to clarify if he would request the legislature add rape and incest exceptions, Quarles had a short answer.

"I value all life from conception to natural death," he said.

Sticking on the topic of healthcare, Kentucky's General Assembly passed a law that critics call one of the worst anti-trans laws in the country. That law does things like ban gender-affirming care for trans kids and allows teachers to refuse to use a person's preferred pronouns.

Supporters of the law say it's to protect children from possible regret in the future. But opponents believe the government is interfering in decisions that are meant for parents to make.

Where does Quarles stand on this issue?

"I do think that the recent legislation that was passed simply says no gender re-assignment surgery should occur if you're a minor in Kentucky. And that's the case in other states as well," he said. "And it's important to realize that the legislation actually provides a lot of protection for teachers as well in the classroom."

Speaking of public education, Quarles makes it clear that he supports options.

"We should have an all-of-the-above approach and that includes public charter schools. Let's not forget - charter schools are public," he said.

He argues that while the current public school system "is working well" in "most school districts in Kentucky," he believes some places would benefit from additional options.

"There are areas of the state, particularly in Jefferson County, that I know are begging - are begging - for alternative education," Quarles said.

So, what is Quarles' pitch to voters?

"We need somebody who can unite our state. There's too much divisiveness in Frankfort right now and partisan politics have caused Kentucky to lose out on a lot of major economic development projects," said Quarles. "I'm running because I know there's an undercurrent across our state for somebody that is going to bring fresh, new ideas."

This profile on Ryan Quarles is part of an LEX 18 series on the contending Republican candidates for governor. Based on debate invitations, public polling, and campaign finance reports, LEX 18 reached out to five of the eleven candidates to answer questions about their policy stances. In addition to Quarles, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, and Daniel Cameron have accepted our invitation. Kelly Craft's campaign declined, citing a scheduling conflict.