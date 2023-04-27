GOP governor's race candidate makes first debate appearance in northern Kentucky

(LEX 18) — A lesser-known Republican candidate for governor made his first debate appearance in Northern Kentucky this week alongside three other GOP candidates. Eric Deters, a controversial lawyer and media company owner from Northern Kentucky, has created a path for himself in the primary race as the far-right candidate.

On Wednesday night, he participated in the debate, which was hosted by LINK nky, WCPO , and the Kenton County Republican Party. He debated Auditor Mike Harmon, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. The polling front runners in the race, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and former U.S. Ambassador to Canada and the United Nations Kelly Craft, were not at the debate.

But according to posts on his social media accounts, Deters will debate Cameron and Craft - along with Quarles and Keck - at a statewide televised event next week.

Although Deters may not be as well-known as the other GOP candidates in the race, experts say he has built a solid base of supporters. That support could make an impact in the race, especially because the winner of the nomination does not need to win over the majority of Republican voters. The candidate needs a plurality vote win, which means they simply need more votes than the others in the contest. And Kentucky's GOP primary has many candidates in it, so the votes could be very divided.

This could benefit Deters.

"You don't need to try to win over the average Republican primary voter," said Dr. Stephen Voss, a political science professor at the University of Kentucky. "You need to have a core of committed supporters who show up."

"In some other states, having a lot of candidates and plurality might help the more extreme candidate," added Voss. "Because they have this really committed base - ideologically driven - that show up."

However, Voss adds that it's "not so clear in Kentucky that being the more extreme candidate would work." But Deters, as a "conservative firebrand," could resonate with enough voters to make an impact. Recent polling had him with 6% support from "very likely" Republican voters, putting Deters in fourth place among the candidates.

Deters told LINK nky that he believes the race "is very much in flux."

During his debate appearance, Deters made it clear he is aiming for support from people who may feel frustrated with the current political system.

"I am running for governor for one reason. I am representing the disenchanted people out there across the state of Kentucky, where I have traveled, that are upset about too much government. My motto - less government, more freedom," Deters said.

"The Democrats and Republicans who have held office in this state and in this country have let the people down," Deters later added. "And the people are angry and they're mad. They're fed up with career politicians."

Deters, who has had his law license suspended in the past, has made headlines before over different lawsuits and controversies in court.

As the owner of a media company, he often posts his opinions on YouTube. He has run into issue over some of his reporting that was disproved. For example, Deters claimed that Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin died after a hit on the field in Cincinnati. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest but is alive.

Deters is also known for his criticism of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a key politician in both the state and national Republican party.

