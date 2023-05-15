How, where to vote in Kentucky's 2023 primary

(LEX 18) — With several statewide races on the ballot in 2023, we're helping answer some frequently asked questions ahead of Kentucky's primary elections.

Where do I vote?

Eligible voters will have needed to register to vote at least 28 days before Tuesday's primary. If you did register to vote, to find your polling place, click here and select "Polling Locations" and find the location that matches your precinct.

What's my precinct number?

If you need to figure out your precinct number, click here and type in your information.

What will my county's ballot look like?

If you want to see what your ballot will look like ahead of voting, click here.

When are the polls open on Election Day?

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. If you are in line at 6:00 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

What do I need to bring with me in order to vote?

All voters must produce identification at the polling place. Watch the video below for more information on valid forms of ID:

If you registered to vote but did not receive a confirmation card, contact your County Clerk's office to find out the status of your address confirmation.