Gov. Beshear releases public safety budget plan amid reelection campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear wants Kentucky to use some of its historic budget surplus to fund more support for law enforcement.

On Wednesday, he outlined his budget proposal for public safety.

The plan includes:



Moving all statewide law enforcement pension plans back to defined pension benefits

Boosting pay for State Police by an additional $2,500 raise

Support for training for local law enforcement officers by raising the current $4,300 training stipend to an all-time high of $4,800

Support for part-time local law enforcement officers by also making them eligible for the training stipend

Providing grant funding to upgrade body armor to protect local law enforcement officers

“Our law enforcement officers dedicate their lives to protecting others. They deserve the best wages, benefits and training, and that is exactly what my budget includes," Beshear said. “Investing in our law enforcement is critical to building that better Kentucky and making the commonwealth the safest place for our families to live and prosper.”

Beshear said the funding for body armor upgrades was inspired by State Trooper Billy Ball, who was saved by his body armor after being shot in Floyd County while on duty. That 2022 shooting left three officers and one police K-9 dead.

"I was blinded by the evening sun and the shooter fired and missed me. The next shot struck me in the back as I turned to retreat to cover," explained Ball. "The round hit my plate carrier, which provided such protection I initially questioned whether I had been shot."

“Every law enforcement family deserves to know their loved one in uniform is safe,” added Ball. “Providing protective equipment and resources to Kentucky’s law enforcement officers can save lives, and it has before – including mine. Increasing grant funding to local law enforcement is a great step forward in protecting all Kentucky’s peace officers.”

In the 2023 governor's race, law enforcement and public safety have become a major topic. Republican challenger Daniel Cameron often criticizes Beshear on the campaign trail for not doing enough for police.

“Andy Beshear is the catch-and-release candidate,” Daniel Cameron said in response to Beshear's proposal. “Now, during an election year, he is trying to rewrite his record. I am still the only candidate in this race with a plan to reduce crime. And I am the only candidate in this race who actually has the relationships in the legislature to deliver. Beshear is the only candidate in this race who has released 1,700 criminals back onto our streets, nearly a third of which went on to commit felonies.”

Beshear argues that he has taken significant steps to help law enforcement since he was elected.

"It's one thing to say you 'back the blue' and it's another to do something about it - to provide the resources, to take the steps that improve public safety," said Beshear.