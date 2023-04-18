KY Dems call for governor's race candidates to release tax returns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Democrats want the Republican candidates running for governor to release their tax returns.

"Kentuckians deserve transparency and accountability," said Colmon Elridge, chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party. "That’s why this week and every year since he has held public office, Governor Andy Beshear has published his tax returns where anyone who would like can view them. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman has done the same. Governor Beshear has demonstrated that he has just one employer – the people of Kentucky."

Elridge hosted a media call on Tax Day where he emphasized that the GOP candidates should release their tax returns too.

"So that the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky understand that when they conduct business on behalf of the people of Kentucky, they are doing it on the behalf of the people of Kentucky. Not to benefit themselves," said Elridge. "That level of transparency is important."

He says it's common practice for candidates running for high offices to do so.

"Prior governors have released their tax returns with the notable exception of Matt Bevin," said Elridge.

"Every GOP candidate running for governor needs to make it clear: are they planning to be transparent and release their returns or take the Bevin exception?" Elridge added.

