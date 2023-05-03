'Low turnout distorts outcomes': Voters urged to show up for Kentucky's primary elections

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Voter turnout likely won't be very strong in the upcoming primary election, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams.

"We haven't yet made a formal projection. We will soon once we see how many absentee ballots were requested at the deadline of midnight last night," explained Adams. "But the number I've been using for now is basically about 15%"

"Historically, this is the election in a four-year cycle that has the lowest turnout of all of them," Adams added.

Adams says in May of 2019, voter turnout was 19.4%, which is considered surprisingly high. In May of 2015, it was 12.5%. In May of 2011, it was 10%.

That means not many people are picking the nominees for some of Kentucky's highest offices.

"Whatever your views - it matters who the governor is. It matters who the secretary of state is," said Adams. "It matters who these offices are held by."

"Low turnout distorts the outcomes," added Adams. "That leaves just the far-left democrats and the far-right republicans potentially nominating the people that we all vote on in November."

Adams says Kentucky can do better, especially because voting is no longer a one-day event. In-person absentee voting is currently underway and early regular in-person voting takes place between May 11th and May 13th. Then, there's always the option of Election Day itself.

And no matter which option voters pick, their ballot is safe. Adams emphasizes that as he attempts to combat a false conspiracy theory.

"This election, there's a conspiracy theory that early voting is somehow rigged. That I, or the county clerk, or the poll workers can get in the machines, can get in the ballot scanners, and see what the totals are for the candidates. That's totally false," said Adams. "I'm not going to know whether I got beat or not until the polls are closed. Same for all the other races."

Adams explains that the total number of ballots scanned are counted. But the votes on those ballots are not tabulated until the polls close.

